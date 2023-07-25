Collecting Trek: Toys, Cards & More Depicting Deleted Scenes

Welcome to the first of a new series of article we are writing for StarTrek.com examining fun and interesting collectibles. While our other articles will continue to explore the history of Star Trek production, these new articles will explore the “great material continuum” of almost 50 years of Star Trek toys, trading cards, games, and other licensed tchotchkes. One of the great things about writing these articles is that it allows to us to write about all versions of Star Trek, from The Original Series to Star Trek Into Darkness. We will include images of our collectibles as examples with each article. In the words of Captain Jonathan Archer, “Let’s go!”

Before the era of Blu-ray/DVD bonus features, there were but a few ways for fans to experience deleted scenes from their favorite Star Trek movies. One was in magazines such as Star Trek Communicator, the official fan club publication, which charted the making of films, or in Starlog (and both Dan Madsen and David McDonnell are now fellow StarTrek.com guest bloggers). Once in a while, movies shown on TV or sold on VHS included alternative scenes. Another possibility was that deleted scenes were also included in the novelizations; however, it was often difficult to ascertain which scenes were either scripted moments that were not filmed; filmed scenes that were edited from the movie; or original scenes created by the author to provide context.

That is where Star Trek collectibles come in. Occasionally, and in the instance of Star Trek: Generations quite memorably, toys and trading cards were windows into deleted scenes. In this month’s article, we take a look at some intriguing examples.

Arguably, the most famous example of toys revealing alternative plans for a Star Trek movie was Playmates Toys, Inc.’s 1994 action figure line for Star Trek: Generations (which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2014). Timed with the film’s premiere, sixteen 4.5” action figures were released, including the entire compliment of TNG regular characters. Interestingly, the uniforms on the figures did not match those worn in the film (which alternated between TNG Season 3-7 and Deep Space Nine uniforms). Instead, the figures sported more militaristic looking uniforms with high collars, TOS-era inspired rank sleeve stripes, and a jacket reminiscent of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Starfleet outfits. There were slightly varied designs for the Beverly Crusher and Deanna Troi action figures, featuring a higher waistband of black.