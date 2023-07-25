Collecting Trek: The Irony of Star Trek Banks

Jake Sisko: "I'm Human, I don't have any money."Nog: "It's not my fault that your species decided to abandon currency-based economics in favor of some philosophy of self-enhancement."Jake: "Hey, watch it. There's nothing wrong with our philosophy. We work to better ourselves and the rest of humanity."Nog: "What does that mean exactly?"

While conflicting on-screen information exists about the status of, as Doctor McCoy calls it in Nicholas Meyer’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered County, “real money” among the humans of future Earth in the various Star Trek films and episodes, one thing is for certain: we use money now in the real world and need a place to keep it. Fortunately, Star Trek licensees have been creating banks since the 1970s, providing fans with a plethora of choices of where to store their cash, at least until currency becomes obsolete, if we are to believe Tom Paris in the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Dark Frontier,” sometime in the late 22nd century.

Some of the first Star Trek themed banks were produced in 1975 by Play Pal, Inc. These 11” high plastic banks had two versions: Kirk or Spock. However, it was during the 1990s that the heyday of Trek banks occurred when Thinkway Toys had the Trek bank license. During 1993-1994, the company produced three character banks of a Klingon, Borg, and, appropriately, a Ferengi. These were nicely detailed in plastic and served double duty as both a bank and a collectible bust.