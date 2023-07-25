COLLECTING TREK: 20th/21st Century Vehicles In The Star Trek Universe

Star Trek: Voyager frequently featured cars, especially as a way to showcase the affinity Tom Paris had for Earth history. However, it was after trainspotters and not car aficionados that the character of Annorax (“Year of Hell”) was named (inspired by the British slang word Anorak). Cars turned up on Deep Space Nine, too.

Trains have not been featured as much as cars, however, in Star Trek adventures, but they have played a role in Enterprise’s “Carbon Creek” and The Next Generation’s “Emergence.” Despite this dearth, beginning in 2009, the Bradford Group released a Star Trek-themed HO gauge heirloom train set. Available through a subscription service, the line eventually included 12 various train vehicles, including a locomotive, passenger cars and a caboose, all featuring characters and vehicles from The Original Series.