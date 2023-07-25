Collectible/Usable Okudagrams Now a Reality

By way of background, Okuda served as Star Trek's lead graphic designer, working on everything from Star Trek: The Next Generation through Star Trek: Enterprise and and seven Star Trek feature films. Among his creations: the LCARS graphics visible on computer and display screens, and also the capsule-shaped panel identification labels found on everything from turbolift doors to storage areas. Often referred to as Okudagrams, the modernized versions of them are what are now available to fans for the first time ever.

Considering that so many of the iconic labels were utilized within the Trek productions, Bye Bye, Robot elected to focus on two specific themes for the first two sets. One sheet features labels within a personal spaces theme; including Crew Quarters, Personal Hygiene Facility, and Garment Stowage Facility. The second sheet offers labels within a personal device theme that can be used in a fan’s daily life, including Library Computer Access And Retrieval System (personal computers), Personal Access Display Device (tablet devices), and Personal Communicator (cell phones). Like the original labels, the new labels also contain inside jokes that Trek fans will recognize immediately. And, according to Bye Bye, Robot, the two sheets of labels are the first in a run of items to be encompassed in the new Michael Okuda: Signature Series.

Designed for both collection and actual use, the new sticker sheets feature three labels within each sheet; the labels are removable for actual use or can be left in place and displayed as a single unit. They are printed on 4x6” sized durable vinyl that is UV- and weather-resistant. This, in conjunction with a strong adhesive backing, allows the stickers to be used indoors or outdoors. The overall 4x6” size also allows for easy display as a collectable, as it falls within standard postcard sizes. Priced at $9.99 per sheet, plus shipping, they are available in the U.S.A. via byebyerobot.com.