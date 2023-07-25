Cold Equations Trilogy Continues With Book Two

David Mack’s blockbuster Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations trilogy continues today with the release of Book II: Silent Weapons, which picks up where The Persistence of Memory left off. Here’s the blurb, direct from Simon & Schuster:“Three years after the disastrous final Borg Invasion, a bitter cold war against the Typhon Pact has pushed Starfleet’s resources to the breaking point. Now the rise of a dangerous new technology threatens to destroy the Federation from within. Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise crew answer a distress call, only to become targets in a deadly game of deception. To protect a vital diplomatic mission, they must find a way to identify the spies hiding in their midst, before it’s too late. But Worf soon realizes the crew’s every move has been predicted: Someone is using them as pawns. And the closer they get to exposing their enemy, the deeper they spiral into its trap…”

StarTrek.com caught up with Mack via email, and he filled us in on the challenge of writing the second book in a trilogy. "Often, the second book will suffer from 'middle chapter syndrome' — the feeling that, as an intermediate step between the first and last books, the second book can't stand on its own as a dramatic work," he wrote. "I think that readers will be happy to find that's not the case with Silent Weapons. Because I structured the Cold Equations trilogy as three separate stories that share a limited number of narrative elements, I think that Silent Weapons will be every bit as rewarding a reading experience as the other two volumes in the trilogy — and for readers who enjoyed the conclusion of Book One, The Persistence of Memory, I think Book Two will prove even more satisfying than its predecessor."