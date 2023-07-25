The Closest Thing We Have to Starfleet

Our workday runs on GMT time (as that doesn’t change with daylight savings) and astronauts work 12-hour science days Monday to Friday. Saturday is similar, but with engineering maintenance and station cleaning and very little space to ground comms. At least, we don’t call to bother them, but of course they can always call us. Sunday is the only day off and it includes a private family video conference. There’s also a VOIP phone aboard so the crew can call any phone on Earth at any time. I’ve received a few calls from space, and the quality is quite good!

All of the European Space Agency Astronauts are very active on social media, creating their own posts on various platforms since the very start of their selection and training as well as during their time living in space. you can find links to all of them at blogs.esa.int/astronauts/.