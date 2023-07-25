Clint Howard Talks Discovery, STLV

How ready are you for Star Trek Las Vegas, and how pleased are you to have something new and fresh to talk about with your recent appearance on Discovery?

I personally enjoy it and I look forward to the opportunity to meet the fans and get that reinforcement. I also am enjoying the opportunity of being a vendor, and the fact is this is an income stream for me. It’s not my sole income stream, but show business has changed and I need to continue making X amount of money to keep making my yearly nut. So, having the opportunity to go to a Star Trek convention where the fans are wonderful and generous makes it a good show for them and for me.

Aside from Trek, when you attend conventions and autograph shows, what of your many other credits do people most often talk with you about?

Having done this for so long and been the sort of actor that has had a very eclectic career, there are many things that I get spotted for. Star Trek is an obvious one. Seinfeld is one that is a regular highlight. People love to hear me say, "Ann Landers sucks,” which I gladly will say. It was actually a flubbed line, and Jerry goes, "What, are you kidding me? That was perfect." So, an improv line for me that has become a staple of memories for others is fun. Apollo 13 is a film that people love and respond to. It depends on what kind of convention I’m at, as people's tastes tend to dictate what they're saying their favorite role was. When I go to horror conventions, of course, Ice Cream Man comes up, or Ticks. It's a pretty wide range, and I've been really lucky. God did me a solid. He gave me a really interesting face and I sort of got a niche as a character actor at a very young age in my life.