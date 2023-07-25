Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 7, 2015

    Classic Trek Games Come Back

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What was your favorite Star Trek computer game back in the day? Was it Star Trek: 25th Anniversary, Star Trek: Judgment Rites or maybe Star Trek: Starfleet Academy? Well, we’ve got great news: those three classic games are included in a new collection from GOG.com and Interplay Entertainment Corp., under license by CBS Consumer Product. GOG.com, Interplay and CBS Consumer Products, in cooperation with the historic publisher, will beam Star Trek to DRM-free computers worldwide starting with 25th Anniversary, Judgment Rites and Starfleet Academy, which are available now. The games will also be available on Steam and GoodOldGames.

    GOG.com and Interplay plan to unveil additional Star Trek classics in the near future, including Digital Premieres. Visit www.interplay.com to purchase, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details.

