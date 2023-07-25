Published Dec 12, 2015
Christopher Plummer Turns 86, Busy As Ever
Christopher Plummer turns 86 years old today. The acclaimed actor, who hails from Toronto, Canada, was born on December 13, 1929. In addition to his memorable turn as General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Plummer's many other credits include The Sound of Music, The Man Who Would Be King, Murder By Decree, 12 Monkeys, A Beautiful Mind, Inside Man, The Last Station, Beginners, Up, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Elsa & Fred and Danny Collins. And that doesn't even touch on his stage and television work.
Plummer is still as in-demand as ever, and will next be seen in the drama Remember, due out on February 12. According to the film's press notes, Remember tells the story of Zev Guttman (Plummer), a 90-year-old struggling with memory loss, who is living out his final years in a serene retirement home.
A week following the death of his beloved wife Ruth, he suddenly gets a mysterious package from his close friend Max (Martin Landau), containing a stack of money and a letter detailing a shocking plan. Both Zev and Max were prisoners in Auschwitz, and the same sadistic guard was responsible for the death of both their families — a guard who, immediately after the war, escaped Germany and has been living in the U.S. ever since under an assumed identity. Max is wheelchair-bound but in full command of his mental faculties; with his guidance, Zev will embark on a cross-continental road-trip to bring justice once and for all to the man who destroyed both their lives.