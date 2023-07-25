Christopher Plummer Turns 86, Busy As Ever

Plummer is still as in-demand as ever, and will next be seen in the drama Remember, due out on February 12. According to the film's press notes, Remember tells the story of Zev Guttman (Plummer), a 90-year-old struggling with memory loss, who is living out his final years in a serene retirement home.

A week following the death of his beloved wife Ruth, he suddenly gets a mysterious package from his close friend Max (Martin Landau), containing a stack of money and a letter detailing a shocking plan. Both Zev and Max were prisoners in Auschwitz, and the same sadistic guard was responsible for the death of both their families — a guard who, immediately after the war, escaped Germany and has been living in the U.S. ever since under an assumed identity. Max is wheelchair-bound but in full command of his mental faculties; with his guidance, Zev will embark on a cross-continental road-trip to bring justice once and for all to the man who destroyed both their lives.