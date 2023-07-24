Catching Up with The Search for Spock's Christopher Lloyd

StarTrek.com: Sci-fi fans also loved you as Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films. Back when you made the original film, did you think it could be something special or was it just another movie?

Christopher Lloyd: I never thought of it (becoming a classic). It never occurred to me. I was going to be happy if it had a good, strong run, if it was a popular film. I thought it would run its course and that would be that. But it just kept rolling along and it keeps rolling along, and generation after generation keeps showing up to see it. It’s a wonderful thing to be a part of something that means so much to so many people and that just keeps thriving.

StarTrek.com: You’ve been touring the country in a Weston Playhouse production of Death of a Salesman. The story goes that you were asked what show you wanted to do, what role you wanted to play, and you said Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. Now that the tour is nearly over, how has it been, inhabiting that character?

StarTrek.com: Christopher Lloyd: That story is true. I just thought, “Why not?” Willy Loman is not the kind of role that most people would consider casting me in and I wanted to sink my teeth into something of that depth. So I went for it and I’m just so happy that I did. I’ve loved doing it. Initially I thought of him more as a defeated man or more accepting of defeat, but as I got into it, and from working with the director, Steve Stettler, I feel Willy Loman is fighting to figure out a way to come out standing on his feet no matter how the cards are stacked against him at this point in his life. He is not defeated. He is fighting as hard as he can to make sense of the circumstances and to have something positive come out of it. He does succumb, but he doesn’t start the play in a defeated way.

StarTrek.com: If we go by IMDb, you have a bunch of upcoming projects. Are there any that you're excited for fans to see?

Christopher Lloyd: I’d love to see all of them get into theaters. You do some films and you don’t know if you’ll ever hear anything about them ever again. I love working, and I had a great time doing each of them. I’ll be finished doing Death of a Salesman in a couple of weeks and there are a couple of other things out there. We’ll just have to see how it goes and what else comes up, but I’m anxious to get into something else.