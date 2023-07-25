Chris Doohan on His Dad's 96th Birthday

I don’t think he would be surprised that Star Trek is still going strong at 50, but that wasn’t always the case. When the series was cancelled in June of 1969, he thought he would never work again. He did get some small television roles in shows like Marcus Welby M.D, Daniel Boone and Then Came Bronson, but those were not enough to pay the bills. He was also lucky to land a role in the movie Man in the Wilderness, starring Richard Harris, but ultimately had to walk away halfway through filming due to a family emergency. Even though he was typecast and struggling financially, he always loved being Scotty and always hoped that Star Trek would live on in some way. Then, in the early 1970’s, the Star Trek conventions were born. I think that was a pivotal point in his life, because he knew that Star Trek and Scotty were here to stay. Not only was he able to get up onstage and entertain people, which he really loved to do, he was also getting paid for it…finally!! Over the last couple years, I have attended several Star Trek conventions and have heard the most amazing stories from the fans about their experiences with him. There have been several people that have come to tears while telling me these stories. It was during that time that I came to realize how much of an impact my father, and Star Trek had on so many people’s lives.

I believe my father lived a wonderful life with very few regrets. He did what he loved, had a bucket load of kids and found love with his wife, Wende. What more could a man ask for!