Choose Your Own Voyage to Adventure

It was a work of interactive fiction, much like the familiar Choose Your Own Adventure books, though it was from a competing series called Which Way Books, published by Archway Paperbacks. Both series used second person storytelling where the reader gets to make choices that lead him or her to different outcomes – some positive, some negative. Pages would end with instructions like “If you fire a photon torpedo proceed to page 27. If you fire phasers, turn to page 56.” Published in 1984, Voyage to Adventure was credited to “Michael J. Dodge,” which, according to numerous sources, was a pseudonym for John M. Ford. Ford, the prolific science fiction writer who died in 2006, has started to receive a critical re-evaluation. His book The Final Reflection (1984) is considered one of the most important Star Trek novels for its intricate development of Klingon culture, in ways that filtered through to the series.

No such claims can be made of Voyage to Adventure, but it is a well-crafted item full of classic Trek feel. The protagonist, “you,” is a recent Academy graduate newly posted to the Enterprise, somewhat similar to the Short Treks entry “Q&A.” Your first decision is to decide between appointments to Engineering, the Science Labs, or the Bridge. As contrived as the concept may seem, the choices allow for a survey of stock TOS plotlines to follow: encountering a creature in engineering, routing out a Klingon spy, traveling through time, going to the Mirror Universe, a space battle with Klingons, making first contact with a volatile species, and more. There is a sense of humor in places – Ford was also the author of the madcap How Much for Just the Planet? (1987), one of the most overt comedies in the Star Trek novel canon – especially in a plotline where a self-aware breakfast computer floods the Enterprise with oatmeal.

The “you” is not clearly gendered in the text, but is visualized in Gordon Tomei’s illustrations (always drawn from behind) looking a bit like Chekov with a shaggy Beatles cut (one might wonder if “you” literally are meant to be Chekov, except he does appear in the book). One of the most interesting plotlines is the time travel one, where the protagonist interrupts an experiment Spock is doing in the science lab and ends up forty years in the past! The captain is a fun easter egg, the rarely mentioned Robert April, introduced in The Animated Series’ “The Counter-Clock Incident.” The protagonist has read about him at the Academy and is now meeting a living legend. In more than one scenario, including the one that gets a memorable last page, “you” stay in April’s time and becomes part of the legend of the starship Enterprise, taking their place within the franchise’s storied history.