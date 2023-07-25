Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 25, 2016

    Cho, Forbes Co-Starring in Columbus

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    John Cho has just locked in his next project, and Star Trek's current Sulu won't be the only familiar Trek name in it. Columbus will also feature Michelle Forbes -- Ensign Ro fromStar Trek: The Next Generation -- as well as Haley Lu Richardson, Parker Posey and Rory Culkin. The film marks the writing-directing debut of the filmmaker known as ::kogonada.

    According to the press release announcing the project, Cho plays Jin, the estranged son of a prominent architectural critic, who suddenly finds himself in the middle of nowhere. Forbes portrays Maria, a recovering addict and the single mother of Casey (Richardson), a young woman who finds solace in the architecture that surrounds her.

    Columbus is currently shooting in Columbus, Indiana.

