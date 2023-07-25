Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 20, 2015

    Chinese Building Is An Enterprise Replica

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    That can't be a coincidence, right? There's a building in China that, from above, is a ringer for the U.S.S. Enterprise. It looks like your average, everyday building from ground level, but drone footage reveals it to be a most enterprising architectural design. The building, according to Mashable.com, is the headquarters of NetDragon Websoft, a Chinese gaming and mobile Internet company. And the site notes, "Company Chairman Liu DeJian is reportedly an uberTrekkie, licensing from CBS the rights to build an Enterprise replica. Construction began in 2008 and was finished in 2014; the project cost $160 million total. The building is the only officially licensed Star Trek building on the planet."

    Up for debate... Which version of the Enterprise is it? Let us know your thoughts below.

