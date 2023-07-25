Chieffo Previews L'Rell's Return

CHIEFFO: Definitely when I read it, I was like, "Oh, my gosh. This is going to be epic." We had our rehearsal. My fun anecdote was that I had a sinus infection that week. So, I was very congested and dealing with that, doing everything I could to be as not-sick as possible. I pulled through. It was the final day of filming that we did that whole sequence. It took, I think, eight hours. It was the whole morning up until our lunch that we filmed. Shazad and I pretty much did all of our own stunts. It's very important to me to get to embody who L'Rell is as the character and a creature, that her movements are very specific to my interpretation of her. So, I was really grateful that the team entrusted me to do that.

Then, I was super-excited by the fact we were doing two-handed fighting, two swords. Midway through, I realized I was doing almost all of my stabs with my left hand -- and I'm right-handed. I was like, "Oh my gosh!" You power through and don't think about it until you're having to stab with your left and that's not what you're used to doing. Ginger Rogers said that she had to do everything backwards and in heels, and I'm doing everything backwards, in heels, with swords and prosthetics and dresses. It was really, really empowering. I appreciate how meticulous the choreography is in that way, that it's sensitive to the storytelling as much as it is to just fun, cool moves and stuff.

Going forward this season, how much more of L'Rell will we see in her new position?

CHIEFFO (speaking Klingon for a moment): That’s my favorite phrase: I will not reveal military secrets. Obviously, we know that Demi Lovato video I posted, I'm wearing a different outfit. So, I’ll be back at some point. And that's all I'll tease.

What don’t you or the audience know about L’Rell yet that you hope you’ll have a chance to explore?

CHIEFFO: Oh gosh, what do I not know? What her childhood was like.

You’ve wrapped shooting year two of Discovery. What are your plans for the off-season?

CHIEFFO: I have a project that I can't speak much about, but it's an adaptation of a Shakespeare play in modern day that's very color- and gender-conscious. More to be revealed soon, but it's a pretty crazy project with a lot of different aspects that I'm producing with JuVee Productions. That’s Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, their production company. I can't say any more than that, but I'm excited to see what comes of it.

Last question. How good a time did you have on the Star Trek: The Cruise III?