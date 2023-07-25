Chieffo & Latif Preview Discovery Season 2

LATIF: Some nice new costumes.

CHIEFFO: Nice new costumes. New aesthetic.

LATIF: We're sort of acting as these peace ambassadors, in a way.

CHIEFFO: Yep.

LATIF: Actually, you get to see L'Rell has a garden. We can say that.

CHIEFFO: Yep.

LATIF: We get to see more bedroom-y-type scenes. We get to have these (scenes where) we're dealing with the aftermath and the confusion of what our situation is, really. That's fun because it's not just this grandiose sort of Klingon thing. It's the quiet moments as well. She's acting as this huge, strong figure and I'm someone she can confide in and try and understand.

CHIEFFO: The fact that we’re able to have that juxtaposition is great, like we had in the first season. There's a lot of fun elements. The last time that we had intimate moments was in episode four, as Voq and L'Rell. We had many moments after that, but they were always very intense and very heightened. So, the decompression from that, and there is… I always forget his name, but Queen Elizabeth, the historical figure, who is her right hand?

LATIF: Essex... not Essex. Is it Essex? Joseph Fiennes plays him in the film.

CHIEFFO: There's definitely an element to that of... I mean, our relationship is different, but there were moments where it's like I'm having to be this regal thing and he's my Torchbearer, my Sech wi’wi’, and it's the most adorable word in Klingon. So, I would always turn to him in between takes and be like, "My little Sech wi'wi.” I talk too about there's sort of a reverse Beauty and the Beast going on, which is really interesting. Again, not exactly the same situation that Belle was put in, but there's an element of that. And I've said, too, on my side it's that I'm literally trying to figure out where the beast is inside the beauty. It's been an interesting sort of play on that.

I'm glad we've got you guys paired up because you can both comment on this. Mary, you're playing a female character who has a masculine side. Shazad, you're playing a male character who has a feminine side. Can you both address that?

LATIF: At the start, Voq's the one in charge. You were like my right-hand woman, and then it completely flips. He's willing to do that because he understands what needs to happen. So, that's, one, a sacrifice, and two, being open to that. It's nice. It's nice to get to show that, especially, as a soldier. Especially a soldier. A lot of that military side is so masculine, but, really, you want to be able to just say, "Look, people are balanced." It's a nice release. If someone can find something in that, I hope they do.

CHIEFFO: I’ve found, too, it makes it so much more fun to play when you have characters that can embody it all. If someone's just playing as one-dimensional, "I am the man," our scenes wouldn't be nearly as fun. Voq, as a character, also had a very sweet quality. I just love that there is a transference. Even though Tyler is a completely different entity, and L'Rell didn't purposely pick someone, like an identity that would be similar to Voq's. I found that there was that quality was still embodied and I think that it's interesting. Then, certainly with L'Rell, particularly being an alien woman, I keep coming back to that because I think people also… maybe their initial reaction to her and her actions were misinterpreted for much of the first season -- as was planned. People would have these adverse reactions and I was like, "I think you're partly reacting to the fact that she is not human." I remember someone being like, "I love the character, but I don't like her. I don't like the person". She said something about not liking the person. I'm like, "I'm not a person. I'm an alien." Although, obviously, Star Trek's all about the fact that there is a commonality, but we are an anthropocentric world because we are humans. We only know humanity. That's kind of the whole story, is that L'Rell underestimated the integrity of the human spirit.

There was a question yesterday at the panel about Klingons having additional body parts. Is that something that's ever come up in conversation on the set?

LATIF: Yeah.

CHIEFFO: Oh yeah, yeah.

LATIF: It was written that they had... because of the whole surgery thing, there was so many different views and opinions of what happened with the surgery, in the writers’ room and what we thought. All of this stuff. I think they're supposed to have two genitals, two penises.

CHIEFFO: That was definitely indicated. I'm not sure about the other stuff. The idea behind us having double organs is that as warriors we are biologically developed, so that if we get stabbed in battle, we have a backup. I would say, for the most part, that's the redundancy. Obviously, we don't have four eyes. So, it's not always a redundancy. And I think people will take license with that or not, but that makes a good punchline.

Mary, how pleased are you that you're going to be able to literally let your hair down?