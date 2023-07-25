Chieffo, Hetrick & More Talk Discovery Highlights

Many. I treat all my characters with a lot of respect, but I also feel like they come to me at a time in my life when I need them. And I felt that very much with L'Rell. It was kind of her arc of living in the shadows and working from the sidelines, and not having confidence in her own abilities and power. That was a big journey for me, a continued journey for me, and I'm still trying to own myself and my own power, in my own life. And coming out of school there's just a lot of uncertainty after you graduate. To have this role, I got to manifest all of those insecurities and fears… I felt, "Well, I’ve got to do it.”

And all those fears and nerves that I felt doing that speech as the actor I got to manifest in the character. So, the short answer to your question, I would say would be her sensitivity and her vulnerability, because I think that's true for all characters, but I think that I've been given room to really breathe into that from a lot of the scenes and moments I've had from the writers.

