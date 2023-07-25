Chekov, New Cadets in Action in New IDW Comics

Star Trek: New Visions - Mister Chekov and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #2, the latest Trek comics from IDW Publishing, will be out on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive art. New Visions - Mister Chekov is by writer and photo-manipulator John Byrne. Fans know Pavel Chekov as the navigator on the bridge of the Enterprise, but what roles did he play aboard the ship before his promotion? Mister Chekov takes you below the decks to find out. It'll run 48 pages and cost $7.99.