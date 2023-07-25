Published Jan 3, 2016
Chekov, New Cadets in Action in New IDW Comics
Star Trek: New Visions - Mister Chekov and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #2, the latest Trek comics from IDW Publishing, will be out on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has details and exclusive art. New Visions - Mister Chekov is by writer and photo-manipulator John Byrne. Fans know Pavel Chekov as the navigator on the bridge of the Enterprise, but what roles did he play aboard the ship before his promotion? Mister Chekov takes you below the decks to find out. It'll run 48 pages and cost $7.99.
Starfleet Academy #2 (of 5) is by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with the art and cover by Derek Charm. The latest chapter in the blockbuster miniseries that introduces a brave new cast of cadets to Trek lore, #2 examines a myster at the heart of Starfleet that connects the current Enterprise crew to the iconic TOS crew. Starfleet Academy #2 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by George Caltsoudas.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.