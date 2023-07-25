Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 25, 2017

    Check Out YOUR Trek-themed Pumpkins

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com took to social media last week, inviting fans to share their Star Trek-themed pumpkin creations. And "orange" we glad we did.

    Check out some of our favorites:

    @sophiegee87

    Sophie wrote: Live Long and Pumpkin.

    @terrrs_uh

    Theresa wrote: Data and Spot Pumpkins!

    @samsleeps

    Sam wrote: Beam me up.

    @michaelwoodallart

    Michael wrote: #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #pumpkingsculpture #sculpture #carvingpumpkins #jackolantern #worf #worfsculpture #startrek

    @mztraciann

    Traci wrote: #riseofthejackolanterns #santaanitapark #arcadia #jackolantern #startrek #pumpkin #halloween #startrekpumpkin #leonardnimoy

    Which Star Trek Pumpkin creation is your favorite?

