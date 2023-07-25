Published Oct 25, 2017
Check Out YOUR Trek-themed Pumpkins
Check Out YOUR Trek-themed Pumpkins
StarTrek.com took to social media last week, inviting fans to share their Star Trek-themed pumpkin creations. And "orange" we glad we did.
Check out some of our favorites:
@sophiegee87
Sophie wrote: Live Long and Pumpkin.
@terrrs_uh
Theresa wrote: Data and Spot Pumpkins!
@samsleeps
Sam wrote: Beam me up.
@michaelwoodallart
Michael wrote: #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #pumpkingsculpture #sculpture #carvingpumpkins #jackolantern #worf #worfsculpture #startrek
@mztraciann
Traci wrote: #riseofthejackolanterns #santaanitapark #arcadia #jackolantern #startrek #pumpkin #halloween #startrekpumpkin #leonardnimoy
Which Star Trek Pumpkin creation is your favorite?