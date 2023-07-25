Check Out TNG Season Two Bloopers From Blu-ray

Michael Dorn’s Worf cracks up. Jonathan Frakes pratfalls as Riker. Patrick Stewart goofs for the camera and accidentally utters the order “engage” rather than “energize,” causing Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Colm Meaney to laugh. Then, there’s the very rare (and cool) sight of Gene Roddenberry singing with Michael Dorn and Patrick Stewart.

Those are just a few of the moments fans can glimpse on the blooper reel that’s part of the recently released Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Two Blu-ray collection. Check it out now, right here at StarTrek.com, and, remember, this is just a teaser. There are plenty more bloopers on the full Season Two Blu-ray extra.

Click HERE to purchase Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Two.