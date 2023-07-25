Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 16, 2013

    Check Out TNG Season Two Bloopers From Blu-ray

    Check Out TNG Season Two Bloopers From Blu-ray

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Michael Dorn’s Worf cracks up. Jonathan Frakes pratfalls as Riker. Patrick Stewart goofs for the camera and accidentally utters the order “engage” rather than “energize,” causing Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Colm Meaney to laugh. Then, there’s the very rare (and cool) sight of Gene Roddenberry singing with Michael Dorn and Patrick Stewart.

    Those are just a few of the moments fans can glimpse on the blooper reel that’s part of the recently released Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Two Blu-ray collection. Check it out now, right here at StarTrek.com, and, remember, this is just a teaser. There are plenty more bloopers on the full Season Two Blu-ray extra.

    Click HERE to purchase Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Two.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top