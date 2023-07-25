Check Out This Trekked-Out House

If you're blessed with time, money, creativity and a love of Star Trek, you might just want to follow in the footsteps of Marc Bell. The financier, at a cost of $1.5 million, transformed his home into a living, breathing shrine to Star Trek. He's got a bridge, doors that operate like turbolifts, a Borg regeneration chamber, captain's chairs and more, much more, including a tricked-out (or is that Trekked-out?) home theater and a million dollars worth of Star Trek memorabila (including pairs of Leonard Nimoy's Spock ears).

“Everything you see in the room is custom, down to the little architectural details,” the 48-year-old Bell told the Wall Street Journal in a recent profile about him and his unique abode in Boca Raton, Florida. He became a Trek fan at the age of 10, after catching a 24-hour Trek marathon. "I was fascinated with the show," he said, "and it has set off a chain of events throughout my whole life.”