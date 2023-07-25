Check Out The TNG Fan Mosaic

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Fan Mosaic is complete… thanks to the many fans worldwide who participated in the project. Fan Mosaics invited fans to upload their favorite Trek-centric photos, for free, for inclusion in the mosaic, which is available now for viewing and for purchase as a 24” x 36” print that can be easily framed. According to Fan Mosaics, more than 4,000 fans joined in the fun, with fans sending in photos from 26 different countries, including Spain, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Thailand, Chile, Israel, the United States, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Brazil and more.