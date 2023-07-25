Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 10, 2013

    Check Out The Next Generation-themed Robes, Pajamas & Socks From Robe Factory

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Robe Factory continues to make loungewear cool. Cases in point: their latest array of Star Trek products. Available now or on the way are Star Trek: The Next Generation robes, pajamas and socks. The terry cotton robes are one size fits most and come in Operations gold and black (with a Starfleet insignia), Sciences blue and black (with insignia) and Command red and black (with insignia and collar pips). Also available, in the same styles, are TNG pajamas, which are 100 percent cotton and come in sizes ranging from small to XXL. Finally, Robe Factory has introduced TNG crew socks that come in sets of three (Operations, Sciences, Command) for men and women.

    The robes, pajamas and socks will be available soon in the Star Trek Shop, while the socks are available now (for $19.99 a set) at ThinkGeek.com. If you’ll be at New York Comic-Con this weekend, look for all three products at the Stylin Online booth (#2154).

