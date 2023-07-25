Check Out The Next Generation-themed Robes, Pajamas & Socks From Robe Factory

Robe Factory continues to make loungewear cool. Cases in point: their latest array of Star Trek products. Available now or on the way are Star Trek: The Next Generation robes, pajamas and socks. The terry cotton robes are one size fits most and come in Operations gold and black (with a Starfleet insignia), Sciences blue and black (with insignia) and Command red and black (with insignia and collar pips). Also available, in the same styles, are TNG pajamas, which are 100 percent cotton and come in sizes ranging from small to XXL. Finally, Robe Factory has introduced TNG crew socks that come in sets of three (Operations, Sciences, Command) for men and women.