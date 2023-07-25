Check Out The New Star Trek Rivals Updates

Fans who are warping into the future of card battle games via Star Trek Rivals can take their battles to the next levels thanks to a variety of updates that contain new features and content. The content and features include 25 new cards to collect, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Khan, as well as the ability to create new strategies with “Treknology” and to permanently cloak your hand from peering rivals. Treknology tutorials enable fans to interact with the Enterprise and her crew in exciting, story-driven segments. Additionally, only 3 recruits are now needed to complete the Admiral Pack mission.