Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 5, 2013

    Check Out The New Star Trek Rivals Updates

    Check Out The New Star Trek Rivals Updates

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans who are warping into the future of card battle games via Star Trek Rivals can take their battles to the next levels thanks to a variety of updates that contain new features and content. The content and features include 25 new cards to collect, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s Khan, as well as the ability to create new strategies with “Treknology” and to permanently cloak your hand from peering rivals. Treknology tutorials enable fans to interact with the Enterprise and her crew in exciting, story-driven segments. Additionally, only 3 recruits are now needed to complete the Admiral Pack mission.

    Star Trek Rivals, as always, is free to play. It’s available now for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. Click HERE for the official Facebook page and HERE for the official site.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top