Check Out the Exclusive Cover Reveal For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Revenant

We are so excited to share the cover for an all-new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine novel, Revenant, coming this December! The novel is written by acclaimed author Alex White (The Salvagers trilogy) with cover art by Cliff Nielsen.

Jadzia Dax has been a friend to Etom Prit, the Trill Trade Commissioner, over two lifetimes. When Etom visits Deep Space Nine with the request to rein in his wayward granddaughter Nemi, Dax can hardly say no. It seems like an easy assignment: visit a resort casino while on shore leave, and then bring her old friend Nemi home. But upon arrival, Dax finds Nemi has changed over the years in terrifying ways…and the pursuit of the truth will plunge Dax headlong into a century’s worth of secrets and lies!