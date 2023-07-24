Published Jun 11, 2021
Check Out the Exclusive Cover Reveal For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Revenant
Dax and Kira take center stage in a new novel!
We are so excited to share the cover for an all-new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine novel, Revenant, coming this December! The novel is written by acclaimed author Alex White (The Salvagers trilogy) with cover art by Cliff Nielsen.
Jadzia Dax has been a friend to Etom Prit, the Trill Trade Commissioner, over two lifetimes. When Etom visits Deep Space Nine with the request to rein in his wayward granddaughter Nemi, Dax can hardly say no. It seems like an easy assignment: visit a resort casino while on shore leave, and then bring her old friend Nemi home. But upon arrival, Dax finds Nemi has changed over the years in terrifying ways…and the pursuit of the truth will plunge Dax headlong into a century’s worth of secrets and lies!
Alex White is the author of the widely acclaimed Salvagers trilogy—A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe, A Bad Deal for the Whole Galaxy, and The Worst of All Possible Worlds—as well as official novels for Alien (The Cold Forge, Into Charybdis) . Born in Mississippi and having lived most of their life in the American South, Alex currently resides with their family in Alabama.
