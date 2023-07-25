Check Out The Cover of Foul Deeds Will Rise

Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books has just announced a November 25, 2014, on-sale date for Star Trek: The Original Series – Foul Deeds Will Rise, the latest Trek novel by New York Times bestselling author Greg Cox. His many previous Trek novels include Star Trek: The Eugenics Wars I and II, The Q Continuum trilogy, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Devil in the Sky, Star Trek: To Reign in Hell, Star Trek: The Rings of Time and, most recently, Star Trek: No Time Like the Past. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the Foul Deeds Will Rise cover – by Joe Corroney -- and here’s the plot synopsis, direct from the publisher:

2288. The U.S.S. Enterprise-A is on a vital peacekeeping mission in a remote solar system beyond the boundaries of the Federation, where two warring planets—Pavak and Oyolo—are attempting to end years of bitter conflict. Crucial peace talks are being conducted aboard the Enterprise, even as Starfleet weapons inspectors oversee the disarmament process. Losses and atrocities on both sides have left plenty of hard feelings behind, so Captain James T. Kirk has his work cut out for him, even as he unexpectedly runs into a disturbing figure from his past: Lenore Karidian.

Twenty years ago, the deadly daughter of Kodos the Executioner tried to kill Kirk, but she has since been declared sane and rehabilitated. Kirk wants to give her the benefit of the doubt and a second chance at life, but when a mysterious assassination threatens the already fragile peace process, all clues point toward Lenore—and the future of two worlds hangs in the balance.

Star Trek: The Original Series – Foul Deeds Will Rise will run 352 pages, be available as a mass market paperback and eBook and will cost $7.99. Visit www.amazon.com to pre-order.