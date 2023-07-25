Check Out Star Trek/Planet of the Apes Issue #1 Preview Pages

As previously reported, Scott and David Tipton, the sibling tandem behind several popular Star Trek comics and IDW's popular The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 crossover series, are the writers. They’re joined by British rookie Rachael Stott, who’s handling the interior art and, along with Juan Ortiz, the covers.

Once again, here's a synopsis of Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 (of 5), direct from IDW: “Star Trek: The hope for the best of mankind's future. Planet of the Apes: A chilling look at the fall of humanity. How could these worlds possibly collide? What could possibly cause Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise to side with Dr. Zaius to protect Ape City? And what does Colonel George Taylor have to say about it? It's a madhouse! A madhouse!!”

Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A variant cover by George Perez will be available to subscribers, and all fans should visit their local retailer to snag a Tone Rodriguez cover variant and a blank sketch cover variant.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.