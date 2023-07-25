Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 18, 2013

    Check Out Star Trek Into Darkness Motion Poster

    Check Out Star Trek Into Darkness Motion Poster

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    When is a movie poster as enticing as a trailer? Easy, when it’s a motion poster for Star Trek Into Darkness and it promises – thanks to the eloquent yet threatening delivery of dialogue by Benedict Cumberbatch – all kinds of reckoning and destruction. The motion poster opens with a wide shot of the London skyline before pulling back to show John Harrison, amid fallen and falling debris, surveying the damaged caused and to come, and stating he has returned “to have my vengeance.”So, shall we begin?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top