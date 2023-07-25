Check Out Star Trek Into Darkness Motion Poster

When is a movie poster as enticing as a trailer? Easy, when it’s a motion poster for Star Trek Into Darkness and it promises – thanks to the eloquent yet threatening delivery of dialogue by Benedict Cumberbatch – all kinds of reckoning and destruction. The motion poster opens with a wide shot of the London skyline before pulling back to show John Harrison, amid fallen and falling debris, surveying the damaged caused and to come, and stating he has returned “to have my vengeance.”So, shall we begin?