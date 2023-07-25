Published Oct 17, 2013
Check Out QMx Artisans At Work On Star Trek Ship Models
What does it take to craft QMx's remarkable Star Trek collectible models? Lots of time, effort and skill. That much is clear from the series of behind-the-scenes photos QMx posted recently of the artisans at their Florida model shop as hand cast, hand build and hand paint screen-accurate models of such beloved Star Trek ships as the USS Enterprise Refit, USS Enterprise-D, USS Vengeance (from Star Trek Into Darkness) and XCV 330 Ring Ship.
Phyllis is creating half of a U.S.S. Enterprise D dish by brushing liquid epoxy fiberglass into a mold.
John is detailing a master of the U.S.S. Vengeance from Star Trek Into Darkness. This is the top side of the dish.
Joe is putting finishing touches on a U.S.S. Enterprise Refit. All of our Artisan products undergo a thorough inspection before they’re shipped to customers.
Phyllis is removing vinyl masking on an XCV 330 Ring Ship. Masking is used while painting our ship models to create a textured Aztec pattern.
