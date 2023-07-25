Check Out Outtakes From Shatner's Latest Priceline Commercials

Have you seen the outtakes from William Shatner’s latest bunch of Priceline spots? If not, check ‘em out now. They feature the Star Trek legend in his familiar role as the Negotiator and The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco as his daughter, and this time they’re in a Siberian prison. Shatner improvs a couple of takes, flubs his lines in others and just basically cracks up Cuoco.