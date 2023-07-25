Published Jul 16, 2014
Check Out Original Series Trading Cards Featuring Juan Ortiz Art
Rittenhouse Archives has just introduced their latest set of Star Trek trading cards, Star Trek: The Original Series Portfolio Prints Trading Cards. The 80-card base set includes cards featuring the work of Juan Ortiz as seen in the TOS Art Prints released over the past few years, as well as sketch cards covering all 50 seasons two and three episodes of TOS.
Also included are all-new autograph designs for Bridge Crew actors (including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Walter Koenig and Grace Lee Whitney), as well as such guest stars as Roger Perry, Yvonne Craig, Lee Duncan and Michael Barrier. Bonus sets/cards include Bridge Crew Portraits, Star Trek: The Animated Series poster art by Juan Ortiz, Enterprise and Romulan Warbird Portrait Cards, a "Ships of Star Trek" Painted Art Card by Charles Hall, and more.
Each pack includes five cards, while each box includes 24 packs and every case includes 12 boxes. For additional information, visit scifihobby.com.