    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 30, 2013

    Check Out New TOS and STID Apparel From UK's Plastic Head

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Plastic Head, an online store in England, has a closetful of Star Trek products on the way. Products set for release on May 13 include an array of TOS-themed t-shirts and hoodies for men and women. And on May 20, they’ll introduce to their line Star Trek Into Darkness products, including Kirk and John Harrison t-shirts, with the images based on the character banner art seen in theaters and on StarTrek.com.

    Click HERE for details.

