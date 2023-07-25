Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Feb 28, 2013

    Check Out New STAR TREK The Video Game Pics

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    NAMCO Bandai and Paramount have just released several new screen shots from the upcoming STAR TREK The Video Game. The latest pictures provide another glimpse into the all-new story and co-op game play that's central to The Video Game. Check them out now and tell us what you think.

    As previously reported, STAR TREK The Video Game features a story that pits Kirk and company against the Gorn. The game will be available on April 23 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, and it's available now for pre-order via select retailers. To learn more about pre-order options, visit www.startrekgame.com. And be sure to follow the latest news about STAR TREK The Video Game by following the Twitter feed: @star_trek_game.


