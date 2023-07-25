Check Out New Star Trek Into Darkness Pics!

The countdown to the May 17 release of Star Trek Into Darkness continues with a batch of brand-new photos released today by Paramount Pictures. There are shots of Spock (Zachary Quinto) amidst lava, Kirk (Chris Pine) and Pike (Bruce Greenwood) conferring, John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) brandishing a weapon, and Kirk confronting Harrison, as well pictures of Scotty (Simon Pegg), Uhura (Zoe Saldana) and Kirk in action.Check 'em out now!