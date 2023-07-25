Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 3, 2013

    Check Out New Star Trek Into Darkness Pics!

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The countdown to the May 17 release of Star Trek Into Darkness continues with a batch of brand-new photos released today by Paramount Pictures. There are shots of Spock (Zachary Quinto) amidst lava, Kirk (Chris Pine) and Pike (Bruce Greenwood) conferring, John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) brandishing a weapon, and Kirk confronting Harrison, as well pictures of Scotty (Simon Pegg), Uhura (Zoe Saldana) and Kirk in action.Check 'em out now!

