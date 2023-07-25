Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 19, 2013

    Check Out New Mazda6/Star Trek Into Darkness Ad Campaign

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It takes conviction, creativity and courage to reimagine a classic. That’s the tagline of a brand-new television commercial that thematically links Star Trek Into Darkness and the 2014 Mazda6.

    The commercial itself is part of a full-on Mazda/Star Trek Into Darkness campaign on Facebook that also includes STID photos and a prompt to download the Star Trek app in order to “complete special Starfleet and Mazda6 missions.”

    Click HERE to visit the Mazda/STID Facebook page.

