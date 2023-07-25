Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 31, 2013

    Check Out Fresh Pics from STAR TREK The Video Game

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    April 23, 2013 is almost upon us. As gamers know, that’s the day NAMCO Bandai Games and Paramount Pictures will release STAR TREK The Video Game for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, as well as via digital download for PC and PlayStation 3. Already the recipient of several E3 awards declaring it one of the year’s most-anticipated games, STAR TREK The Video Game is available for pre-order at participating retailers nationwide. And now we’ve got a whole bunch of freshly released photographs from the game to whet your appetite. Check ‘em out below:

    And here's a trailer for fans that have not seen the action.

    Visit www.startrekgame.com for additional details about STAR TREK The Video Game. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for more breaking news about the game.

