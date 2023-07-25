Check Out Exclusive Clip From Star Trek: The Compendium Blu-ray Set

Paramount Home Media Distribution, on September 9, will release Star Trek: The Compendium, a four-disc Blu-ray set that includes Star Trek (2009), the IMAX version of Star Trek Into Darkness, previously released bonus features and also additional, never-before-seen material. StarTrek.com has details about the collection and an exclusive First Look at "Wet Suit," a clip from the new material.

Discs 1 and 2 are devoted to Star Trek (2009) and include a high-definition version of the film, commentaries by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof and Roberto Orci, as well as a variety of extras exploring casting, starships, aliens, planets, the score, Gene Roddenberry's vision and more. Fans can also enjoy deleted scenes with optional commentary, a Starfleet vessel simulator, a gag reel and trailers.

Discs 3 and 4 put the focus on Star Trek Into Darkness, with Disc 3 featuring the IMAX/high-definition edition of STID as well as enhanced commentary. Disc 4 is filled with nearly 20 featurettes, including The Enemy of My Enemy (which looks at keeping the villain's identity a secret), Mr. Spock and Mr. Spock (which examines Leonard Nimoy's cameo), The Sound and Music (conversations with composer Michael Giacchino and sound designer Ben Burtt) and Safety First (which revisits an amusing prank pulled on members of the cast). Then there are trailers and deleted scenes. Among the brand-new material is a gag reel, and two new featurettes: Fitting the Future (about the costumes) and Property of Starfleet (sourcing and tracking the film's many props).

Star Trek: The Compendium will be available on September 9. It will sell for the suggested retail price of $39.99.