Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Oct 20, 2013

    Check Out Danilo's 2014 Star Trek Calendars For the U.K.

    Check Out Danilo's 2014 Star Trek Calendars For the U.K.

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans in the United Kingdom will be able to keep track of their comings and goings next year with the help of two 2014 Star Trek calendars from Danilo. One features art (concept art, photos, etc.) of assorted ships across the franchise. The other centers on Star Trek Into Darkness and includes images of the major characters, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Khan and Dr. Carol Marcus.

    To purchase, click HERE. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about both calendars.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top