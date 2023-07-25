Check Out "Bones Character Profile" Featurette

Paramount Pictures has just released a new Bones Character Profile featurette that runs about a minute long. It includes clips of Dr. McCoy from Star Trek Into Darkness, snippets of conversation with Karl Urban and some behind-the-scenes footage as well. We're particularly fond of this featurette, though, because it includes one of our favorite lines of Bones dialogue from the film: "Jim, you don't rob a bank when the getaway car has a flat tire."