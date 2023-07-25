Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 11, 2013

    Check Out "Bones Character Profile" Featurette

    Check Out "Bones Character Profile" Featurette

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Paramount Pictures has just released a new Bones Character Profile featurette that runs about a minute long. It includes clips of Dr. McCoy from Star Trek Into Darkness, snippets of conversation with Karl Urban and some behind-the-scenes footage as well. We're particularly fond of this featurette, though, because it includes one of our favorite lines of Bones dialogue from the film: "Jim, you don't rob a bank when the getaway car has a flat tire."

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top