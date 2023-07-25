Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 14, 2013

    Check Out All The Releases So Far In The Official Starships Collection

    Check Out All The Releases So Far In The Official Starships Collection

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’re intrigued by the releases so far from Star Trek The Official Starships Collection and want an overview of what’s currently available, The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.comwith a Starships 360, which will allow fans to take a good look at all the latest models. Simply click on the movies below to spin the models of the U.S.S. Defiant, the Borg Sphere and the U.S.S. Reliant. All of the ships will go out to UK subscribers this month and will be available in the U.S. in the new year.

    The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Also, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top