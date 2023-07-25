Check Out All The Releases So Far In The Official Starships Collection

If you’re intrigued by the releases so far from Star Trek The Official Starships Collection and want an overview of what’s currently available, The Official Starships Collection has provided StarTrek.comwith a Starships 360, which will allow fans to take a good look at all the latest models. Simply click on the movies below to spin the models of the U.S.S. Defiant, the Borg Sphere and the U.S.S. Reliant. All of the ships will go out to UK subscribers this month and will be available in the U.S. in the new year.

The Official Starships Collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Also, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.