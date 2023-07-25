Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    Published Feb 24, 2015

    CHECK IT OUT: USS Excelsior NX-2000

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Diamond Select Toys will introduce its latest product, a U.S.S. Excelsior NX-2000 from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, sometime this coming spring. And StarTrek.com has a First Look at the product, via a just-released Diamond Select Toys sneak peek video.

    The product -- which was also previewed at the recent Toy Fair event in New York City -- will feature voices from the movie, including James B. Sikking as Captain Styles, and assorted sound effects. It will cost $60.00.

    Click HERE to pre-order the Excelsior, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Diamond Select Toys' other upcoming Trek products.

