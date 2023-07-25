CHECK IT OUT: USS Excelsior NX-2000

Diamond Select Toys will introduce its latest product, a U.S.S. Excelsior NX-2000 from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, sometime this coming spring. And StarTrek.com has a First Look at the product, via a just-released Diamond Select Toys sneak peek video.

The product -- which was also previewed at the recent Toy Fair event in New York City -- will feature voices from the movie, including James B. Sikking as Captain Styles, and assorted sound effects. It will cost $60.00.