    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 9, 2014

    CHECK IT OUT: Star Trek TNG A-line Dresses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    They're not quite Starfleet standard issue, and that's the beauty of the new Star Trek: The Next Generation A-line Dresses available now from ThinkGeek. The TNG uniform-design dresses come in Command Red, Science Blue and Security Gold and are pieced together with a printed comm badge and pips. Additionally, they're available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL and are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.

    The Star Trek TNG A-line Dresses are in stock and cost $39.99 each. Visit www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

