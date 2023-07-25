CHECK IT OUT: Star Trek TNG A-line Dresses

They're not quite Starfleet standard issue, and that's the beauty of the new Star Trek: The Next Generation A-line Dresses available now from ThinkGeek. The TNG uniform-design dresses come in Command Red, Science Blue and Security Gold and are pieced together with a printed comm badge and pips. Additionally, they're available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL and are made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex.