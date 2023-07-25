CHECK IT OUT: Star Trek Jewelry

RockLove has just launched a line of handcrafted Star Trek jewelry that consists mainly of sterling silver pieces and includes a U.S.S. Enterprise Docking Ring, a two-piece ring that comes apart so that the iconic saucer and engine "dock" and are worn stacked. The Mission Ring, designed for men, features a wide band with the phrase "To Boldly Go Where No Man Has Gone Before" with blackened contrast behind a TOS font. Also available: sterling rings, necklaces and pendants on leather cords, and brass key rings.