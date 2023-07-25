Check It Out: Star Trek: First Contact/Deep Space Nine Standard Line Uniform

Also, for the first time, fans will no longer be limited by their chosen service. Whether it’s command burgundy on day one or ships services mustard the next day, Anovos has devised a way for fans to quickly and seamlessly switch out the services cuff stripe colors and undershirt; shirt sets available separately.

Anovos manufacturing details worth noting include:

• Custom milled cavalry twill using synthetic fiber and poly cotton construction.• Custom dyed to original colors used from screen-used production pieces• Distinct jacket and pant construction, with “holster” loops to allow for future props• Jacket features hidden zippers at cuffs of jacket, for ease of division switch-out

The Star Trek: First Contact/Deep Space Nine Standard Line Uniform with "Captain's" vest will cost $750 and $525 without the vest. Click HERE to pre-order the First Contact Ensemble with "Captain's" Vest and HERE for the First Contact Ensemble without Vest. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future Anovos Star Trek products.