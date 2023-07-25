Check It Out: Maquis Raider

The accompanying magazine looks at how the Maquis used their battered ships to wage war on the Cardassians, talks to Greg Jein about adapting the studio model and takes a look at the origins of the Maquis.

The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.