Published Aug 15, 2014
Check It Out: Maquis Raider
Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection has released the first official images of Isssue 28, Chakotay’s Maquis Raider, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive preview. Although it is best known for its appearance in Star Trek: Voyager’s pilot, "Caretaker," Chakotay’s Maquis Raider owes its origins to another smaller ship that first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Model maker Greg Jein adapted this small Maquis fighter by giving it a new, larger bridge and extra detail along the spine of the hull -- and the die-cast model is based on this modified version of the ship.
The accompanying magazine looks at how the Maquis used their battered ships to wage war on the Cardassians, talks to Greg Jein about adapting the studio model and takes a look at the origins of the Maquis.
The Official Starships collection is available in selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and for detailed looks at each ship as it is released.