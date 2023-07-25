CHECK IT OUT: Jaylah Makeup Tutorial

Psyched for Halloween? Looking to get your Trek on for the occasion? Determined to go as Jaylah? Well, Star Trek Beyond makeup designer Joel Harlow and lead makeup artist Richie Alonzo are ready to help, as the duo take fans through a three-and-a-half-minute Star Trek Beyond Makeup Tutorial in which they transform a model into Jaylah, taking viewers step by step through the process. Check it out below...

Star Trek Beyond is available now on Digital HD, weeks in advance of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs, which will hit stores on November 1. As previously reported, the Paramount Home Media Distribution releases will boast more than an hour of bonus content, with featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and a tribute to both Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin. Fans will also appreciate the film’s Dolby Atmos soundtrack, remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

