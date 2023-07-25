Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 26, 2015

    CHECK IT OUT: Home For Sale... With Trek-themed Theater

    CHECK IT OUT: Home For Sale... With Trek-themed Theater

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you're in the market for a massive house, one with an indoor pool and a Star Trek-themed theater, you're in luck. Just such a place exists in Friendswood, Texas. Within the 6,389 square-foot home, there's a castle-esque bedroom, a music-inspired loft bedroom, a ginormous kitchen and, yes, a Trek-centric media center.

    Here's how the Houston Chronicle described the space in an article earlier this week: "Designed by Tiny Town Studios, the entertainment room is a well-designed replica of a famous Star Trek spacecraft. In addition to a high-definition projection screen, the theater area also has its own kitchen, dining area, dormitory with futuristic bunk beds and, of course, a command center."And it's all yours for $1,265,000.

    ---

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top