Published Sep 26, 2015
CHECK IT OUT: Home For Sale... With Trek-themed Theater
If you're in the market for a massive house, one with an indoor pool and a Star Trek-themed theater, you're in luck. Just such a place exists in Friendswood, Texas. Within the 6,389 square-foot home, there's a castle-esque bedroom, a music-inspired loft bedroom, a ginormous kitchen and, yes, a Trek-centric media center.
Here's how the Houston Chronicle described the space in an article earlier this week: "Designed by Tiny Town Studios, the entertainment room is a well-designed replica of a famous Star Trek spacecraft. In addition to a high-definition projection screen, the theater area also has its own kitchen, dining area, dormitory with futuristic bunk beds and, of course, a command center."And it's all yours for $1,265,000.
