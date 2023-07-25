CHECK IT OUT: First Trek Novel for 2016

"On the original Deep Space Nine, Captain Kira Nerys watches as the nearby wormhole opens and discharges a single, bladelike vessel." That's the first sentence of Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books' description of the upcoming novel Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Ascendance, and just the words "Captain Kira Nerys" make us say "Count us in." Ascendance, which is written by New York Times bestselling author David R. George III and will feature cover art by Doug Drexler and Ali Ries, will be the first Trek novel out in 2016, as it's set to arrive in January.Here's the full synopsis: On the original Deep Space Nine, Captain Kira Nerys watches as the nearby wormhole opens and discharges a single, bladelike vessel. Attempts to contact its crew fail, and the ship is soon followed by another vessel of similar design. When an armada subsequently begins to emerge from the wormhole, it seems clear that DS9 is under attack. Kira orders her first officer, Commander Elias Vaughn, to board the U.S.S. Defiant and defend the station, and alerts Starfleet to send additional forces as her crew prepares DS9’s shields and weaponry for the onslaught to come.Meanwhile, on the lead ship, Iliana Ghemor considers launching an attack on DS9 and finally ending the life of Kira, the fountainhead of all the ills in her miserable life. Her vengeance demands more than mere death, though—it requires pain. Ghemor refocuses, choosing to follow her plan to mete out her revenge on the captain by first decimating the population of Bajor…