Check It Out: Exclusive TNG Season 2 Interview Clip

If December 4 and the debut of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season Two on Blu-ray can’t get here fast enough for you, let us tease you some more. Check out this exclusive clip from the TNG 25th anniversary cast reunion special feature that’s part of the extensive Season Two set. In the clip, the TNG actors discuss how the digital upgrade done for the Blu-rays makes the episodes look as if they were filmed today.

Season Two is a 5-disc set that includes all 22 episodes, as well as more than 120 minutes of brand-new documentaries that include recently recorded cast and crew interviews. Fans can expect an extended version of the episode “The Measure of a Man,” audio commentaries, a gag reel, Archival Mission Logs and Featurettes (among them “Reunification: 25 Years After The Next Generation” and “Making It So: Continuing The Next Generation”). Season Two will be available for the suggested retail price of $129.99 in the U.S. You can pre-order from Season 2 on Blu-ray by clicking your country below. Click HERE for details/tickets for the in-theater A Celebration of Season 2 event on November 29.