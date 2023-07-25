CHECK IT OUT: Chris Pine's TOS Sketch from SNL

Chris Pine hosted Saturday Night Live last night and, yes, there was a Star Trek sketch. Interestingly, Pine and company did not spoof the current Trek films in which he plays Captain Kirk, but rather the sketch imagined a lost episode of Star Trek: The Original Series -- "Spock's Secret" -- in which Spock's half-brother Spocko arrives to save the day. If you haven't seen it, we won't reveal much more, except to say that Pine channels his inner William Shatner, there's singing and dancing, and you may be uttering the catchphrase "Now, that's a Star Trek!" for the next few hours.

Check it out...